Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Replimune Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $342.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

In related news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Colin Love sold 17,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $113,969.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 777,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,422.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,717 shares of company stock valued at $593,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.