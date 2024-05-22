Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $484.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $493.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $271.51 and a 1-year high of $506.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 25.49%.

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Lennox International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

