LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 1.3 %

LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.90. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

