Litchfield Hills Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SPAR Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for SPAR Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for SPAR Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $2.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.41.

In other SPAR Group news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 50,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,257,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 50,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,257,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Spar Business Services Inc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,065,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,442.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,466. Company insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.