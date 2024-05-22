LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) & TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Head to Head Survey

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

LiveOne has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LiveOne alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveOne and TH International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $113.09 million 1.57 -$10.02 million ($0.19) -9.47 TH International $221.94 million 0.83 -$123.81 million ($0.80) -1.39

Analyst Ratings

LiveOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TH International. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TH International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LiveOne and TH International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 2 0 3.00 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveOne presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. Given LiveOne’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than TH International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of LiveOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -13.07% N/A -21.02% TH International -55.72% -1,859.11% -19.97%

Summary

LiveOne beats TH International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About TH International

(Get Free Report)

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.