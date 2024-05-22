Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.10 and a 200-day moving average of $224.74. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

