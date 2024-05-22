Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.88 and last traded at $48.95. 50,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 360,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.