Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 0.4 %

MRIN stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $8.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 107.95%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.