Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $74.14. Approximately 2,247,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,218,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of -67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 36.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $21,955,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 36,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

