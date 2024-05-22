Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 0.2%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.16 and last traded at $73.41. 1,536,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 13,128,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.97, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after buying an additional 95,003 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

