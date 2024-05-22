Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.98. 3,645,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 22,224,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.