Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.18. 4,081,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 22,257,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

