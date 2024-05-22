Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading Down 0.5%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $394.50 and last traded at $394.73. 16,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 239,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Medpace Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.14.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,236 shares of company stock valued at $59,626,117. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Medpace by 20.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 24.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $30,252,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Medpace by 47.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

