Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.7% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.10. 4,259,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,010,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.23. The firm has a market cap of $332.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

