Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $2,036,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,289,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $456,433,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 42,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.78. 9,860,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,587,551. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.95 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,544 shares of company stock valued at $453,751,884. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.