Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0034

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $31.56 million and $1.35 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

