Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $190.50

Shares of The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $190.50 and last traded at $190.50, with a volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.00.
Monarch Cement Stock Up 2.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $702.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.49.
Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 23.28%.
Monarch Cement Announces Dividend
About Monarch Cement
The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
