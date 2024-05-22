Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $70.22. 5,372,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

