Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Acquires C$122,100.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,100.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan purchased 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$109.90 per share, with a total value of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$43,998.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 3,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$396,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,128. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.36. The company has a market cap of C$590.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18.

MRG.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

