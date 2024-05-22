Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Up 0.7%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.72. 395,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,188,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Mplx Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,036,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,463,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,348,000 after purchasing an additional 154,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mplx by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,776,000 after purchasing an additional 639,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 440.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,066 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

