MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading 19.2% Higher

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.33 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.32 ($0.14). 309,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 99,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

MyHealthChecked Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About MyHealthChecked

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, and vitamins and minerals DNA tests; weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA tests and glucose management DNA tests; and cardiovascular health tests, such as heart profile test DNA test under MyHealthChecked brand.

