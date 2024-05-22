National Bank Financial Weighs in on Calibre Mining Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%.
Calibre Mining Stock Down 0.9 %
CXB stock opened at C$2.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.56.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
