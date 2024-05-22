National Bank Financial Weighs in on Calibre Mining Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

CXB stock opened at C$2.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.56.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.