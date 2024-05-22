National Bank Financial Weighs in on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.