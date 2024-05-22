Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

About Natural Alternatives International

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.