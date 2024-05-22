Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 264.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PL. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.68.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of PL opened at $1.92 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 63.67%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.