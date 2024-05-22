Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.80 on Monday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $345.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,289 shares of company stock valued at $81,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $139,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,649,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 571,245 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,035,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

