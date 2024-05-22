Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 352 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Crown Castle by 23.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 8,611.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after buying an additional 695,163 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,781. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

