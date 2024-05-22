Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $641.18 and last traded at $642.60. Approximately 598,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,255,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $650.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

