NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

NVDA stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $949.50. The company had a trading volume of 50,566,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,532,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $885.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

