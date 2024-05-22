NXM (NXM) Price Hits $57.03

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,707.03 or 1.00025188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011437 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00108957 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003579 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

