Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OPOF opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.11%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
