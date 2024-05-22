Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OPOF opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 17,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $247,992.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 622,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,048.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $281,905. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

