OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Tops $100.61 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $100.61 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00057057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00018534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000986 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

