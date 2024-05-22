Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $61,001,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.44. The company had a trading volume of 140,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.14 and a 200 day moving average of $230.85. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $272.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.25.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

