Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $4,253,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after buying an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $133.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

