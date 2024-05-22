Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $341.90 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,501,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,667 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for 3.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $341,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $448,288,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8,388.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 376,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 371,701 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,012,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,896,000 after purchasing an additional 349,727 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 342,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after buying an additional 328,347 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.33. 3,209,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,811. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

