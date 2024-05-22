Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,924,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.39.

Shares of HUM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.61. The stock had a trading volume of 795,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

