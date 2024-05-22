Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.32 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.16% of Carter’s worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,479. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

