Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $5.11 Million Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Reliance were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reliance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.27. The company had a trading volume of 327,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.76. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $342.20.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $19,721,750. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RS

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.