Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 146.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

MOH traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.40. The stock had a trading volume of 318,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.90.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

