Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.07% of Qualys worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 201,932.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 46.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,079 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,400,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 511,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.31. The company had a trading volume of 333,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.12 and a one year high of $206.35.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,920 shares of company stock worth $2,613,011. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

