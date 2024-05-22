Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 194 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,482,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,227,000 after acquiring an additional 59,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,333,000 after acquiring an additional 280,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,333,000 after acquiring an additional 211,089 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,275,000 after buying an additional 154,381 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.1 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.34. 2,018,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,736. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

