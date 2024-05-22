Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $156.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.