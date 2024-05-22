Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 3.9% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.89% of AutoZone worth $396,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in AutoZone by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,058.17.

Get Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded down $48.19 on Wednesday, hitting $2,772.64. The stock had a trading volume of 231,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,921. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,029.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2,827.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.