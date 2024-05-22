Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 11,565 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.73. 984,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,731. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average is $125.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

