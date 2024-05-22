Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 13,231 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.06% of Robert Half worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Robert Half by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Robert Half by 88.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Robert Half by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.41. 2,094,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

