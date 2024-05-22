Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,078 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $996,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,265,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $395,017,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 149,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.05. 3,616,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,626. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.64 and its 200-day moving average is $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.82.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

