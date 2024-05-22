Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,741 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,624,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,526,000 after buying an additional 2,915,141 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after buying an additional 1,772,887 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,584,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,971,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,221,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

