Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

OESX opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

