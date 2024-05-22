Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.44.
OLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Orla Mining Stock Up 0.7 %
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.2189915 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Orla Mining
In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55. In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,735 shares of company stock worth $753,580. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
