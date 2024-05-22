Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 29,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.11. 8,669,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,451. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.89.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

